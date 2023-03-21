Alliston elementary school targeted by vandals with BB guns

Police are investigating after vandals targeted an elementary school in Alliston.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, the school custodian arrived Monday morning to find multiple windows broken at Holy Family Catholic School.

Police say the suspect(s) shattered 19 windows with BB guns.

They believe the damage was caused on Sunday night or during the overnight hours.

"This type of mischief is devastating to the school community," tweeted OPP Const. Katy Viccary.

With no video surveillance at the school, police ask anyone with information to come forward.

They say the culprit(s) caused "severe damage"; however, a cost estimate was not provided.