BARRIE
Barrie

    • Allegedly impaired driver charged with stunt driving in Bradford

    South Simcoe Police (courtesy: @southsimcoeps/Twitter) South Simcoe Police (courtesy: @southsimcoeps/Twitter)
    Share

    Police in Bradford charged a driver with speeding nearly 50 kilometres per hour over the posted limit while intoxicated.

    According to South Simcoe police, an officer tagged the vehicle travelling 108 kilometres per hour along a posted 60 zone.

    During the traffic stop, police allege the officer noticed signs of impairment and placed the driver under arrest.

    He was taken to the station, and further testing allegedly revealed he was roughly double the legal alcohol limit.

    Police charged the 25-year-old man from Tottenham with impaired driving, speeding and stunt driving.

    The charges resulted in an automatic licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News