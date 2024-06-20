Allegedly impaired driver charged with stunt driving in Bradford
Police in Bradford charged a driver with speeding nearly 50 kilometres per hour over the posted limit while intoxicated.
According to South Simcoe police, an officer tagged the vehicle travelling 108 kilometres per hour along a posted 60 zone.
During the traffic stop, police allege the officer noticed signs of impairment and placed the driver under arrest.
He was taken to the station, and further testing allegedly revealed he was roughly double the legal alcohol limit.
Police charged the 25-year-old man from Tottenham with impaired driving, speeding and stunt driving.
The charges resulted in an automatic licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.
