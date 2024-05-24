BARRIE
Barrie

    • Allegedly armed man faces series of charges after fight near public school

    Supplied file image (OPP/Twitter) Supplied file image (OPP/Twitter)
    Huntsville OPP responded to an area near Huntsville Public School Thursday after calls for a male with a weapon.

    The officers were called to Susan Street around the noon hour after 911 calls came in, reporting several men fighting on the street, and one potentially had a weapon.

    A 42-year-old Huntsville man was arrested and is facing seven charges, including trafficking, possession of a weapon and causing a disturbance.

    The school was put on hold and secure until the male was arrested. During a hold and secure, all exterior doors are locked, and no one can enter or exit the building.

