Allegedly armed man faces series of charges after fight near public school

Huntsville OPP responded to an area near Huntsville Public School Thursday after calls for a male with a weapon.

The officers were called to Susan Street around the noon hour after 911 calls came in, reporting several men fighting on the street, and one potentially had a weapon.

A 42-year-old Huntsville man was arrested and is facing seven charges, including trafficking, possession of a weapon and causing a disturbance.

The school was put on hold and secure until the male was arrested. During a hold and secure, all exterior doors are locked, and no one can enter or exit the building.