Alleged road rage on Hwy 400 escalates to assault & loaded gun, drugs seized

Police say a road rage incident that started on Highway 400 in Barrie and ended in a downtown parking lot resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of a loaded firearm.

Police say a small blue passenger car abruptly maneuvered in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 south of Bayfield Street, causing the driver of a pickup truck to react quickly to avoid a collision.

The alleged road rage continued as the two vehicles exited the highway at Bayfield Street when the blue car reversed, nearly hitting the pickup truck, police say.

Both vehicles entered a parking lot at Bayfield and Grove Streets, and police say the pickup truck driver was "forcibly removed from his truck and assaulted."

They allege the suspects tried to steal the truck, but when unsuccessful, they sped away in the car, heading west on Grove Street when officers spotted it and pulled it over on Toronto Street.

Officers say the driver and passenger of the car took off on foot, and a short chase ensued before both were taken into custody.

The driver, a 26-year-old Barrie man, and the passenger, a 21-year-old Toronto man, face several drug-related charges, along with mischief, uttering threats, assault, and attempted robbery.

The Barrie man is also charged with dangerous operation and resisting an officer, and the Toronto man faces several firearms and weapons-related offences.

Both have been remanded into custody.

Police say the pickup truck driver was treated for minor injuries.