    • Alleged drunk driver parks pickup on road

    OPP cruiser in this file image. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE) OPP cruiser in this file image. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE)
    After watching a fellow driver make mistakes, a concerned driver called provincial police at 6:14 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Police found the pickup truck parked in a live westbound lane on The Angela Schmidt Foster Road in Midland.

    As a result, a 50-year-old Tiny man was charged with impaired driving charges.

    The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 7 and faces a 90-day driver's licence suspension along with a tow and impound invoice for seven days per the Ministry of Transportation guidelines.

