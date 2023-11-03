Allandale Station lands lawsuit finally resolved: City of Barrie

Court proceedings involving the City of Barrie and a land development firm regarding the Allandale Station lands have been resolved.

Last year, the Ontario Superior Court dismissed all the claims against the City and those named.

Correct Group Inc. (CGI) appealed the decisions, and now both sides have agreed the appeals would be dismissed without costs.

"I'm so happy to see this lawsuit finally come to an end," said Mayor Alex Nuttall. "I want to thank our legal team and staff who defended our position for 13 years and were completely validated. I'm very pleased to be able to put this matter behind us for good."

In 2011, CGI filed a $40 million lawsuit against the City, and then two years later, against independent defendants, for breach of contract and bad faith bargaining when the 2009 deal for the historic building and waterfront property fell through.