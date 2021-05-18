BARRIE, ONT. -- Anyone 18 and older in Simcoe Muskoka can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The appointments are also open to 17-year-old residents who will turn 18 in 2021.

People can make appointments through the provincial website or their local health unit's booking system.

Vaccine supply is increasing across Simcoe Muskoka.

The RVH-run Sperling Drive Vaccination Clinic in Barrie is getting approximately 3000 extra doses, and another 200 extra doses per day are being administered at a drive-thru clinic in Collingwood.

The province is aiming for all eligible Ontarians to be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

More information on the Simcoe Muskoka vaccine program, booking an appointment and where clinics are located, is available here.