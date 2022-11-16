Alex Nuttall officially sworn in as Barrie's new mayor
It was the dawn of a new era in municipal politics in Barrie Wednesday night as the city's first new mayor in over a decade was sworn in.
Alex Nuttall officially became Barrie's Mayor at the inaugural meeting of the new council. It's a return home of sorts for Nuttall, who started his political career as a two-term councillor for Ward 10.
"It just feels like a very comfortable place; it makes a great work environment," Nuttall said to CTV News ahead of his first council meeting as mayor. "All of the public servants have been incredibly welcoming and we have an incredible team and it feels like we are part of a family, part of a team and that type of atmosphere allows one to not be nervous and to instead be excited and to look forward to the four years ahead."
Along with Nuttall, four other councillors are fresh faces to the team. Craig Nixon of Ward 2, Amy Courser of Ward 4, Nigussie Nigussie of Ward 6 and Bryn Hamilton of Ward 10 are all new members. Nuttall says he's proud of the recent additions, saying there are now more women and an increase in ethnic diversity.
"It's been a wonderful time together. Listening to the stories of the folks around the council table," Nuttall said after wrapping up his first meeting. "Just a lot of incredible people who are serving the city now and I'm really, really honoured to be part of this team."
Nigussie Nigussie first came to Canada in 2008 and has been living in Barrie since 2014. He was previously punished for his coverage as a journalist of the Ethiopian government.
"In Canada I got a democracy, freedom, rule of law, respect of human rights, without being orchestrated and hunted by security," Nigussie said during his introductory speech to council.
According to Mayor Nuttall, Nigussie has made history as the first Ethiopian-Canadian ever elected to public office in Canada.
"Who would have thought that a refugee would have become an elected official in Canada? No one," Nigussie said with pride.
During his inaugural address to a packed council chamber, Nuttall said that as inflation continues to persist at high levels he and his councillors have difficult decisions to make in the weeks to come.
"While we strive to freeze city hall's operating budget, we must be realistic that we haven't been set up for success and it's incredibly unlikely that this will be achieved. And yet I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful that together we as a council will bring the knowledge from the lessons that we've learned and meet the challenges that lay before us."
Since his election late last month, Nuttall says he has met with former Mayor Jeff Lehman numerous times to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing the city. He says one of his biggest challenges is working to ensure cohesion amongst the new councillors.
"We've all had conversations with our constituents," Nuttall told CTV News. "Some of the issues in the City of Barrie are different depending on where you're from. The issues facing the southeast and southwest areas of the city where you are going to see incredibly quick growth with the expansion are different than those in Ward 1 around the college or downtown in Ward 2 and so building that consensus, building that team together, understanding that there's a give and take between the different areas of the city."
Moving forward regular city council meetings will be held on Wednesday evenings. They had previously been on Mondays.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
These 25 smaller cities were named the best in Canada
If you’re tired of living in big and crowded cities and want to move to a new place, a new list might help you decide where to go.
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October. The product with the highest month-over-month price increase in October? Margarine.
Jay Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition
Jay Leno underwent surgery for serious burns suffered when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car and remains hospitalized for further treatment, the physician overseeing his care said Wednesday.
Republicans win slim U.S. Congress majority over Democrats
Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden's agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party's ability to govern.
Can a tiger catch COVID-19? Database of susceptible animals grows
Numerous cases of coronavirus infections in cats, dogs, and other animals have surfaced since the pandemic's beginning, but a new worldwide database offers more insight than ever before.
U.S. and Russia clash over responsibility for missile in Poland
The U.S. and its Western allies clashed with Russia at the UN Security Council on Wednesday over responsibility for a deadly missile strike in Poland near the Ukrainian border, an event the UN political chief called 'a frightening reminder of the absolute need to prevent any further escalation' of the nine-month war in Ukraine.
Wrong-way SUV driver hits 25 L.A. County sheriff's academy recruits on run
An SUV travelling on the wrong side of the road struck 25 Los Angeles County sheriff's academy recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, critically injuring five of them, authorities said.
Atlantic
-
'I can't stop crying': Cape Breton woman whose brother died following ER visit wants answers
Valerie Bobbett is demanding answers after her brother died following a visit to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s emergency department in Sydney, N.S.
-
N.B. RCMP warns of poor road conditions as snowfall warnings remain in effect
The New Brunswick RCMP is warning motorists of deteriorating road conditions as snow falls across much of the province.
-
Nova Scotians play waiting game trying to access walk-in clinics
Walk-in clinics are getting harder to find in Nova Scotia, especially in urban centers.
Montreal
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The measure is not obligatory and the recommendation does not extend to schools and daycares.
-
'We have truly lost a beautiful soul': Quebec woman, 22, who sought experimental treatment dies of cancer
Less than two weeks after being airlifted home to Montreal from a cancer treatment centre in Texas, 22-year-old Maria Muscari died Wednesday morning.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police set up command post for Montreal teen missing for nearly a month
Montreal police set up a command post Wednesday in the hopes of getting leads in the search for 17-year-old Feng Tian who went missing nearly a month ago.
Ottawa
-
The plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards if CUPE begins strike action on Monday
Thousands of students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will shift to online learning next week if education workers hit the picket lines.
-
Sutcliffe vowing not to use expanded 'strong mayor' powers
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he will not use the expanded 'strong mayor' powers announced Wednesday by the Ontario government that would allow some votes to pass with more than one-third support.
-
Here's the annual income required to buy a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers needed to earn at least $127,900 in October to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for an average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
Toronto
-
This is what's happening with schools if Ontario education workers strike again
For the second time this month, Ontario school boards are putting plans in place as education workers across the province set to strike on Monday if a new deal is not reached with the government.
-
A 12-year-old says she does 'not feel safe' at Toronto school after physical violence threats
Khadijah Roy would normally be in school on a Wednesday but is instead at her mom's work.
-
Toronto man says Canada Post suspended mail to his house over a garbage bin dispute
A Toronto man says mail to his home has been halted because a garbage bin that is a foot below his mailbox is purportedly impeding the Canada Post mail carrier.
Kitchener
-
St. Mary’s Hospital cancels some elective surgeries, limits excess ER visitors
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener says it is canceling some elective surgeries this week, due in part to a high number of admissions to the emergency department.
-
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
30-year-old Dylon Moreira has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
-
Owners plead for safe return of missing festive gnome from Kitchener
The Grinch appears to have paid a visit to Kitchener’s Belmont Village.
London
-
Christmas is coming to downtown London
With Christmas about six weeks away, downtown London is preparing for the holiday season ahead.
-
Cheapside Street closed as London police investigate serious collision
One person was transported to hospital after a serious crash in London Wednesday night, police are investigating.
-
Man sentenced to five years for part in jewellery store heist
A second man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for his part in a violent robbery which took place three years ago in Northwest London.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault business owners confront intruder after sleeping at work to try and stop break-ins
A Sault Ste. Marie business is growing frustrated after repeated break-ins at their store.
-
Heightened awareness around spiked drinks in Sudbury as Holidays near
As the Holiday season approaches, health officials in Sudbury are reminding the public to watch their drinks when they are out enjoying the season.
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
Windsor
-
Windsor police release vehicle images as family pleads for missing girl to come home
Windsor police say the dark-coloured Nissan Rougue seen in newly released images might be related to the disappearance of 13-year-old Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan.
-
Windsor-Essex parents and school boards start planning for potential strike action
Annie Yaccoub-Dahma is frustrated by the thought of school being closed next week.
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
Calgary
-
'Devastated my life': Calgary widow encourages sober driving over the holidays
Calgarian Susan White lost her husband to an impaired driver three years ago, and says she has been struggling ever since.
-
Premier orders deputy ministers to review Sean Chu investigation, determine further action
Premier Danielle Smith has tasked a pair of deputy ministers to review a report from the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) that admitted errors were made during a 1997 investigation into allegations of sexual assault against now-councillor Sean Chu.
-
Smith moves ahead with AHS overhaul
Premier Danielle Smith has outlined her expectations for health care in Alberta in a mandate letter to the health minister.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon council selects Midtown as site for future arena
Saskatoon’s city council selected the Midtown Shopping Centre North Parking Lot as the site of the future arena, during a special meeting on Wednesday.
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in child abuse trial
The reliability of testimony from three kids involved in a child abuse case was at the centre of closing arguments.
-
'I almost dropped my jaw on the floor': Cost of lettuce putting some Saskatoon restaurants in a crunch
A lack of imports of romaine and iceberg lettuce from California is causing some businesses in Canada, including Saskatoon, to make tough decisions
Edmonton
-
Smith moves ahead with AHS overhaul
Premier Danielle Smith has outlined her expectations for health care in Alberta in a mandate letter to the health minister.
-
'Life-changing event' occurred before woman was shot, Edmonton police say in plea for info
Kelsey Ouellette experienced a 'life-changing event' months before she was shot dead in central Edmonton, investigators have revealed, pleading for anyone with information about the event to come forward.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations remain above 1,000 for eighth week
Alberta now has 1,141 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 40 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
Vancouver
-
A billion-dollar fix: The cost of repairing B.C. highways after the 2021 floods
Permanent repairs to B.C.'s highways after last November's disastrous floods are expected to cost $1 billion.
-
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
-
Pilot in Ontario plane crash that killed 2 B.C. fugitives was not qualified, TSB says
The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Northern Ontario in April -- killing everyone aboard, including two men wanted for murder in B.C. -- was not qualified to fly in the conditions present that night, according to the Transportation Safety Board.