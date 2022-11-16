Alex Nuttall officially sworn in as Barrie's new mayor

It was the dawn of a new era in municipal politics in Barrie Wednesday night as the city's first new mayor in over a decade was sworn in.

Alex Nuttall officially became Barrie's Mayor at the inaugural meeting of the new council. It's a return home of sorts for Nuttall, who started his political career as a two-term councillor for Ward 10.

"It just feels like a very comfortable place; it makes a great work environment," Nuttall said to CTV News ahead of his first council meeting as mayor. "All of the public servants have been incredibly welcoming and we have an incredible team and it feels like we are part of a family, part of a team and that type of atmosphere allows one to not be nervous and to instead be excited and to look forward to the four years ahead."

Along with Nuttall, four other councillors are fresh faces to the team. Craig Nixon of Ward 2, Amy Courser of Ward 4, Nigussie Nigussie of Ward 6 and Bryn Hamilton of Ward 10 are all new members. Nuttall says he's proud of the recent additions, saying there are now more women and an increase in ethnic diversity.

"It's been a wonderful time together. Listening to the stories of the folks around the council table," Nuttall said after wrapping up his first meeting. "Just a lot of incredible people who are serving the city now and I'm really, really honoured to be part of this team."

Nigussie Nigussie first came to Canada in 2008 and has been living in Barrie since 2014. He was previously punished for his coverage as a journalist of the Ethiopian government.

"In Canada I got a democracy, freedom, rule of law, respect of human rights, without being orchestrated and hunted by security," Nigussie said during his introductory speech to council.

According to Mayor Nuttall, Nigussie has made history as the first Ethiopian-Canadian ever elected to public office in Canada.

"Who would have thought that a refugee would have become an elected official in Canada? No one," Nigussie said with pride.

During his inaugural address to a packed council chamber, Nuttall said that as inflation continues to persist at high levels he and his councillors have difficult decisions to make in the weeks to come.

"While we strive to freeze city hall's operating budget, we must be realistic that we haven't been set up for success and it's incredibly unlikely that this will be achieved. And yet I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful that together we as a council will bring the knowledge from the lessons that we've learned and meet the challenges that lay before us."

Since his election late last month, Nuttall says he has met with former Mayor Jeff Lehman numerous times to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing the city. He says one of his biggest challenges is working to ensure cohesion amongst the new councillors.

"We've all had conversations with our constituents," Nuttall told CTV News. "Some of the issues in the City of Barrie are different depending on where you're from. The issues facing the southeast and southwest areas of the city where you are going to see incredibly quick growth with the expansion are different than those in Ward 1 around the college or downtown in Ward 2 and so building that consensus, building that team together, understanding that there's a give and take between the different areas of the city."

Moving forward regular city council meetings will be held on Wednesday evenings. They had previously been on Mondays.