Alcohol and drug impaired driving charges laid X2: OPP

Both police and the public are on the lookout for alleged drunk drivers.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Main Street East in Shelburne shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believed the driver to be impaired and charged the 33-year-old Newmarket man with impaired with drugs and alcohol charges.

A member of the public called the police Thursday just after 5:30 a.m. concerned about a driver in the County Road 109 area of East Garafraxa.

Police found the vehicle in question and charged a 59-year-old Mississauga man with impaired by alcohol and drugs charges.

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver's licence were suspended, and their vehicles impounded.