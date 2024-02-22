BARRIE
Barrie

    • Alcohol and drug impaired driving charges laid X2: OPP

    OPP cruiser in this undated file image. OPP cruiser in this undated file image.
    Share

    Both police and the public are on the lookout for alleged drunk drivers.

    Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Main Street East in Shelburne shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

    Police believed the driver to be impaired and charged the 33-year-old Newmarket man with impaired with drugs and alcohol charges.

    A member of the public called the police Thursday just after 5:30 a.m. concerned about a driver in the County Road 109 area of East Garafraxa.

    Police found the vehicle in question and charged a 59-year-old Mississauga man with impaired by alcohol and drugs charges.

    The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver's licence were suspended, and their vehicles impounded.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin replies to Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump.

    How much does $1 million buy you in Canada's housing market?

    The purchasing power of buyers with a $1 million budget searching for a home in Canada will widely vary depending on the city they are shopping in with those in Toronto getting less square footage and fewer bedrooms than everywhere aside from Vancouver, according to a new report.

    opinion

    opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

    Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News