BARRIE
Barrie

    • Air Force cancels fly over of Collingwood hospital in honour of The General's 100th birthday

    Retired Maj.-Gen. Richard Rohmer pictured at his home in Collingwood, Ont., on Nov. 9, 2023. (CTV News/Dana Roberts) Retired Maj.-Gen. Richard Rohmer pictured at his home in Collingwood, Ont., on Nov. 9, 2023. (CTV News/Dana Roberts)
    Share

    The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) had to cancel plans to celebrate the 100th birthday of Canada's most decorated military veteran, Honorary Lieutenant-General (retired) Richard Rohmer, due to poor weather conditions.

    The RCAF said aircraft from 400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron and 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron would fly past Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, where Rohmer is currently, on Wednesday afternoon to salute the Second World War veteran.

    "This decision was made in accordance with RCAF flight safety protocols and policy," the Air Force noted. "While saddened to not be able to fly over, the RCAF wishes Honourable Lt.-Gen. Rohmer, a very happy 100th birthday."

    The General, as Rohmer is widely known, served overseas on D-Day and in the Battle of Normandy as a young man.

    He flew Mustang aircraft in a reconnaissance role with the RCAF.

    The Air Force is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News