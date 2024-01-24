Air Force cancels fly over of Collingwood hospital in honour of The General's 100th birthday

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) had to cancel plans to celebrate the 100th birthday of Canada's most decorated military veteran, Honorary Lieutenant-General (retired) Richard Rohmer, due to poor weather conditions.

The RCAF said aircraft from 400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron and 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron would fly past Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, where Rohmer is currently, on Wednesday afternoon to salute the Second World War veteran.

"This decision was made in accordance with RCAF flight safety protocols and policy," the Air Force noted. "While saddened to not be able to fly over, the RCAF wishes Honourable Lt.-Gen. Rohmer, a very happy 100th birthday."

The General, as Rohmer is widely known, served overseas on D-Day and in the Battle of Normandy as a young man.

He flew Mustang aircraft in a reconnaissance role with the RCAF.

The Air Force is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.