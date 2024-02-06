Accused pimp leaves Barrie courthouse after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman

Accused pimp Michel Sibilo walked out of the Barrie Courthouse on Tuesday after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman he was alleged to have procured and profited from through the sex trade.

On the eve of his 34th birthday, Sibilo took the guilty plea in exchange for the Crown withdrawing the charges of exercising control, direction or influence over the movements of a person for the purpose of facilitating prostitution and financially benefiting from the woman's sex work.

The court heard Sibilo, a former member of the military who is currently on disability struggling with the effects of epilepsy, was involved in a confrontation with the woman in March 2020. He had asked for her phone, and when she said no, he assaulted her before others got involved.

The Crown and defence asked Justice Michelle Fuerst to accept a conditional discharge with probation, which the judge ultimately accepted, telling Sibilo his actions could've resulted in "much worse" consequences.

Regarding his sentence, Sibilo had "nothing to say" outside the Barrie courthouse.

He and his mother declined to offer any comment.

The court heard the Severn Township man served as a signal operator in the Canadian Armed Forces and, according to his lawyer, did not have a criminal record.

CTV News will not be identifying the victim in this case.

As part of his sentence, Sibilo will be on probation for a year and must submit a DNA sample to the police.