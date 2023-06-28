A local hockey star’s NHL dream has taken flight with the Jets

Colby Barlow, of Orillia, Ont., has been drafted by the Winnipeg Jets 18th overall in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

Barlow, team captain and star forward with the Owen Sound Attack was selected by the Jets, which drafted Barrie Colts star Mark Scheifele with its first-round pick 12 years ago.

The 18-year-old Barlow grew up in Orillia and has represented Team Canada. He played minor hockey for the Orillia Terriers.

Barlow served as team captain with the Owen Sound Attack this past season; at 17, Barlow became the youngest player in franchise history to wear the C.

He was also named the Canadian Hockey League’s Scholastic Player of the Year with an overall average of 93 per cent in his Grade 12 university-level classes in Owen Sound.

With files from CTV's Dana Roberts.