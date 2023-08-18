700 grams of cocaine, stolen vehicles seized in Barrie investigation

A Barrie police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) A Barrie police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver