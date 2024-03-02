6 traffic offence notices issued in 15 minutes in Wasaga Beach school zone

The OPP is urging the public to slow down through community safety and school zones.

This comes after Huronia West Detachment officers issued six Provincial Offence Notices (PON) within a 15-minute span while conducting traffic enforcement Friday morning on Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach. The traffic lights were activated, which made it a 40-kilometre-per-hour community safety/school zone.

The OPP says they will continue conducting patrols in those areas, with extra patrols conducted during school hours.

Drivers are urged to be aware and mindful of pedestrians and children in community safety zones.

The OPP reminds motorists that fines are increased within zones identified with 'Community Safety Zone - Fines Increased' signs.