6 people rescued after boat capsized on Georgian Bay
Six people had to be rescued Wednesday morning when a boat capsized on Georgina Bay near Nottawasaga Island.
Officials say only the boat operator was on board and tossed into the frigid water when it overturned. That individual managed to swim to the island where the other five people were now stranded.
Collingwood Fire and Rescue sent its Marine Rescue Unit to retrieve the group and said the boat operator was in good condition, despite being cold and wet.
Given the current temperature and water conditions, officials requested assistance from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton helicopter in case a boat rescue wasn't possible, but it was ultimately called off when firefighters made contact.
Officials say the boat, which belongs to an environmental working group conducting research, is still capsized. The coastguard will be assisting in the recovery.
In light of the incident, Collingwood Fire Chief Dan Thurman reminds boaters of the "treacherous and ever-changing conditions on Georgian Bay."
"We're grateful for the positive outcome of this operation and hope that others take warning when heading out on Georgian Bay. Conditions can change in an instant, and the risk can escalate quickly," Thurman added.
