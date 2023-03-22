6 people rescued after boat capsized on Georgian Bay

The Collingwood Fire Department readies to rescue people stranded on Nottawasaga Island Wed., March 22, 2023. (Source: Collingwood Fire Chief Dan Thurman) The Collingwood Fire Department readies to rescue people stranded on Nottawasaga Island Wed., March 22, 2023. (Source: Collingwood Fire Chief Dan Thurman)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial set for family testimony

Two daughters of a retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to testify on Thursday about the lasting effects of their father and Paltrow's 2016 ski collision as the trial takes on an increasingly personal note on the third day of proceedings.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver