BARRIE -- A 53-year-old man died in a fire that destroyed a home in Oro-Medonte, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The Fire Marshal's office investigated the blaze that broke out on Saturday and said it is not considered suspicious.

Fire crews were called to the home on Line 9 North in Moonstone Saturday morning.

It took crews about an hour to contain the fire, and once they were able to get inside, the body was discovered in the living room where it's believed the blaze started.

Officials believe only one person lived in the house.

An autopsy was performed to identify the deceased. The victim's family has been notified of his death.