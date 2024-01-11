$500,000 damage in Tiny Twp. fire

An early-morning shed fire destroyed half a million dollars of farming equipment.

Tiny Township Fire & Emergency Services were called to a large outdoor structure fire on

Concession 14 East at Cedar Point Road at 7 a.m. Thursday.

One tractor in the steel and fibreglass shed was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.

There were no injuries, and it is not considered suspicious, said Tiny's Deputy Fire Chief, Roree Payment.