Provincial Police are still trying to determine what led to a deadly crash in Kawartha Lakes.

Emergency crews were called to County Road 121 near Fenelon Falls around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a vehicle traveling northbound struck and killed a 41-year-old pedestrian who was walking on the road.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and called 911.

Reports from the scene indicate there may have been several other vehicles involved in the crash.

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz tells CTV News police have not ruled out that possibility, and are trying to determine a sequence of events prior to the collision.

No charges have been laid.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but an autopsy is scheduled to take place in Toronto.