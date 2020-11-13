BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 30 new COVID-19 cases Friday, for a total of 141 positive diagnoses since Nov. 8.

This marks the fourth week the region reported more than 100 infections.

The numbers released Friday show cases in Adjala-Tosorontio, Barrie, Bradford, Essa, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Tiny Township.

Dr. Colin Lee, an associate medical officer of health with the health unit, said most infections are among seniors and within families.

"Many of them are in households, and that makes sense because they're spending a lot of time together. However, we're still seeing 20 to 25 per cent where we don't know where the source is," Lee said.

The new cases include four children under 17.

The health unit declared an outbreak at Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Angus, saying it was unable to rule out a link of transmission between cases in the elementary school.

The board notified parents of another confirmed case Friday afternoon for three positive cases with one classroom closed.

"An outbreak is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff (or other visitors) with an epidemiological link (i.e. shared space or objects with each other), within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have got COVID-19 in the school," the letter from the school board states.

Nearby Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School has three cases and four classes in isolation.

Meanwhile, Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford has three cases, and now three classrooms closed, while the outbreak at Bradford District High School has ended.

The province reported a slight dip in COVID cases to end the week, but the seven-day rolling average continues to climb, along with the death count.

There were 1,396 new cases with 17 virus-related deaths Friday.