    • 3 suspects break into house in Barrie neighbourhood

    Police released an image of one person allegedly involved in a break-in at a home in the Tollendal area of Barrie, Ont., on Wed., Dec. 6, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Police released an image of one person allegedly involved in a break-in at a home in the Tollendal area of Barrie, Ont., on Wed., Dec. 6, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

    Police hope to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break-in at a house in Barrie.

    Police say three males broke into a home in the Tollendal area around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    The Barrie service released an image of one suspect captured on security camera outside the residence wearing a dark-coloured face covering with a hoodie pulled over his head.

    Police urge anyone with information or who recognizes the individual to contact the authorities at 705-732-7025, extension 2631.

