3 suspects break into house in Barrie neighbourhood

Police hope to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break-in at a house in Barrie.

Police say three males broke into a home in the Tollendal area around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Barrie service released an image of one suspect captured on security camera outside the residence wearing a dark-coloured face covering with a hoodie pulled over his head.

Police urge anyone with information or who recognizes the individual to contact the authorities at 705-732-7025, extension 2631.