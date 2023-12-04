3 suspects arrested after OPP investigation near Collingwood Regional Airport

Three suspects are under arrest after a provincial police investigation in Clearview Township.

While police haven't disclosed specific details about the nature of the investigation, a post on 'X' late Monday afternoon asked the public to avoid the area of Concession 6, Nottawasaga Sideroad 33/34 , and Sideroad 27/28.

Provincial police said they were actively searching for the suspects near the Collingwood Regional Airport.

Following the arrests, police confirmed there was no threat to public safety, adding officers were clearing the area.

Police ask anyone with information on the situation to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call 911.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as information becomes available.