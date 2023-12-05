BARRIE
    • 2nd victim dies after Caledon shooting as investigators continue to seek suspects

    Provincial police say a second person has died after a shooting at a residence in Caledon late last month.

    According to investigators, the shooting was reported at a home on Mayfield Road on Nov. 20 around midnight.

    Police say a 57-year-old man from Caledon was found dead, while two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

    On Monday, police said a 55-year-old woman from Caledon succumbed to her injuries.

    The third victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

    Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

    Police said they believe multiple people were involved in the homicide.

    "One was last seen entering a black pickup truck, which then travelled westbound on Mayfield Road," OPP stated in a release.

    Investigators released images of a truck believed to be involved in the homicide, which they believe was later involved in a vehicle fire on Olde Baseline Road and Creditview Road.Police release images of a black pickup truck believed to be involved in a homicide in Caledon, Ont., on Mon., Nov. 20, 2023. (Supplied)

    The authorities say there is no imminent threat to public safety but remind residents to be aware of their surroundings.

    Investigators continue to ask for dash cam footage from Mayfield Road and the area where the vehicle fire was discovered between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. as the investigation is ongoing.

