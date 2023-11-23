OPP releases images of vehicle believed to be involved in Caledon homicide

Provincial police released images of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a homicide in Caledon earlier this week.

Police say they responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Mayfield Road around midnight on Monday and arrived to find one man dead and two women seriously injured.

Police say the deceased has been identified as a 57-year-old Caledon man whose name they are not releasing at this time.

The two other victims remain in the hospital with critical injuries.

Police have not confirmed whether there was a shooting or how the man died while they continue to search for those responsible.

"It is believed that multiple individuals were involved in the incident. One was last seen entering a black pickup truck, which then travelled westbound on Mayfield Road," OPP stated in a Thursday release.

Police working the case now believe the truck was later involved in a vehicle fire on Olde Baseline Road and Creditview Road.

Investigators say there is no imminent threat to public safety but remind residents to be aware of their surroundings.

Residents in the area where the homicide occurred can expect a heavy police presence during the investigation.

Investigators are asking for dash cam footage from Mayfield Road and the area where the vehicle fire was discovered between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Anyone with information or video footage that could assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.