BARRIE
Barrie

    • 21-year-old motorcycle driver caught travelling 71km/h over the speed limit

    Driver gets caught going 161km/h in a 90km/h zone. June 14, 2024 (OPP_CR) Driver gets caught going 161km/h in a 90km/h zone. June 14, 2024 (OPP_CR)
    Share

    A 21-year-old driver from Angus got caught travelling 71km/h over the speed limit on Highway 26 in Collingwood.

    Police say the driver was clocked going 161km/h in a 90km/h zone.

    In addition to facing stunt driving and speeding charges, the driver's motorcycle has been impounded for 14 days, and his license has been suspended for 30 days. 

