2 men and one child not properly secured in seat seriously injured in collision, both drivers charged

A child was rushed to a hospital after police say he wasn't properly secured in his seat when the SUV he was a passenger in was involved in a collision.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Thursday around 6 p.m. in the area of 5th Sideroad and the 4th Line in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 43-year-old man from Bracebridge, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with careless driving.

The SUV driver, a 38-year-old man from Bradford, also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say his 10-year-old passenger was rushed to a Toronto hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police charged the Bradford driver with failing to properly wear a seatbelt and driving with a child passenger not properly secured.

They are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.