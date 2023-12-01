BARRIE
Barrie

    • 2 men and one child not properly secured in seat seriously injured in collision, both drivers charged

    An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo. An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo.

    A child was rushed to a hospital after police say he wasn't properly secured in his seat when the SUV he was a passenger in was involved in a collision.

    The two-vehicle crash happened on Thursday around 6 p.m. in the area of 5th Sideroad and the 4th Line in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

    The driver of the pickup truck, a 43-year-old man from Bracebridge, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    He was charged with careless driving.

    The SUV driver, a 38-year-old man from Bradford, also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say his 10-year-old passenger was rushed to a Toronto hospital in critical but stable condition.

    Police charged the Bradford driver with failing to properly wear a seatbelt and driving with a child passenger not properly secured.

    They are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

