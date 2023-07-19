18-year-olds arrested in violent assault in Barrie that left man in life-threatening condition

Police have arrested two 18-year-old men wanted in connection with a violent assault in Barrie earlier this week that left a 58-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim suffered "serious facial injuries" after a fight broke out between the two suspects and the victim after midnight on Monday at Meridian Place on Dunlop Street East.

Police initially stated they were also seeking a woman suspect but have since said she was a witness to the assault. They hope to identify her.

Additionally, police say a third man may have been involved, and they are attempting to identify his role in the incident.

According to police, the suspects and the victim were not known to each other.

It's unclear what sparked the altercation.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto, where he remains in serious condition.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 705-725-7025, ext. 2601 or ext. 2627.