Barrie

    • 15-year-old dirt bike rider critically injured in collision with vehicle in Huntsville

    Ambulance

    A 15-year-old riding a dirt bike was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition following a collision in Huntsville.

    Provincial police say the teen and a passenger vehicle collided on Centre Street Sunday afternoon.

    The youth suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto area hospital.

    No other injuries were reported.

    Centre Street near Caroline Street was closed Sunday for several hours for the investigation.

    There is no word on any charges at this time.

    The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with police urging anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact the OPP.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News