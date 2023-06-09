15-year-old boy found safe, Ontario police seek 2 other missing children

Ontario police say a 15-year-old boy reported missing has been located safe, but officers are still investigating the whereabouts of two other children from Muskoka.

Provincial police with the Bracebridge detachment say a 15-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl, and seven-year-old girl were last seen on Monday in Wahta Mohawk Territory.

They continue to attempt to locate the two girls.

Wahta Mohawk Territory is in the District of Muskoka, near Bala.

The circumstances surrounding the situation remain unclear.

An Amber Alert has not been issued.

CTV News has reached out to the police for more information.

Police ask anyone with information on the missing children to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.