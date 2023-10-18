15-year-old boy faces charges in 'suspicious incident' at Barrie high school

A 15-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly discharging a noxious substance inside a Barrie high school, resulting in some students requiring medical attention and the school going into a hold and secure.

According to an official with the fire department, it's believed bear spray was discharged into a hallway at Innisdale Secondary School on Little Avenue and Bayview Drive.

Students were kept inside their classrooms while emergency services assessed the situation. Staff and students were then released for lunch while fire crews got to work.

Barrie Fire Department Platoon Chief Curtis Gray told CTV News the school had to be ventilated.

"Because it's a mist or a vapour, it kind of dispersed through the school," Gray said.

While Gray said one student had been affected, a few others also exhibited exposure symptoms.

"Most of the time, unless you get it directly in the eyes, the symptoms are mild, irritation of the throat, irritation of the eyes, it doesn't last. You move to fresh air, and typically, your symptoms go away within a few minutes," the chief noted.

Police charged the boy with assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and administering a noxious substance.

His identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The hold and secure was quickly lifted once the issue was established.

The Simcoe County District School Board noted a portion of the school would remain closed as a result, and that classes resumed as usual.