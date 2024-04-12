BARRIE
    14-year-old pedestrian injured in collision with vehicle

    An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo. An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo.
    Police charged a driver after a young pedestrian was struck by a car in Bracebridge.

    Provincial police say the vehicle hit the teen Thursday evening at the corner of Wellington and Queen Streets when the driver was making a turn.

    The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

    Police charged the driver, 61, with careless driving.

    • Man killed in Kitchener shooting

    • BREAKING

