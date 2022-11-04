$110,000 worth of Muskoka chairs swiped in Muskoka Lakes: OPP

Muskoka chairs went missing from the Muskoka Chair Company on Oct. 31, 2022. Nov. 4, 2022(CTV NEWS) Muskoka chairs went missing from the Muskoka Chair Company on Oct. 31, 2022. Nov. 4, 2022(CTV NEWS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver