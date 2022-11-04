$110,000 worth of Muskoka chairs swiped in Muskoka Lakes: OPP

Provincial police in Bracebridge are asking for the public’s help locating a lot of chairs.

On Monday, police say an enclosed trailer full of Muskoka chairs was taken from an address on Henshaw Lake Road in Muskoka Lakes.

Police say 180 chairs were in the trailer that was hauled away on Halloween. Each chair sells for approximately $500.

The combined value of the trailer and the chairs inside is approximately $110,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.