$1.26M family health team funding in the Parry Sound-Muskoka region announced

Five thousand people across Parry-Sound and Muskoka will soon have better health care.

Thanks to a $1.26 million boost to the regional healthcare system by the Ontario government, new family health teams will offer support to the thousands who don't have family doctors in the region.

"I'm thrilled to announce that our government is investing $1.26M in new funding into primary healthcare in Parry Sound-Muskoka," said Parry Sound and Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith.

"This means 5,000 additional people will have access to a family health team. More residents across the riding will now access doctors, nurses, social workers and many other types of health professionals," he said.

By the numbers: