Barrie fourth most expensive city to rent in Canada: report
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 2:13PM EDT
Barrie is now the fourth most expensive city to rent in, in Canada, according to a new report.
PadMapper.com released its June rental report, which shows the average cost of a one bedroom apartment in Barrie at $1,150, an increase of 4.5 per cent when compare to May.
The average cost of a two bedroom apartment is $1,410, up 1.4 per cent.
Vancouver still has the highest rental prices in the country, with one bedroom apartments being sold on average at $1,950 and a two bedroom apartments at $3,150.
Toronto has the second highest and Victoria the third. Ottawa joins Barrie to round out the top five.
On the low end, a one bedroom in Saguenay will put you back $590.
The report looks at rental prices in Canada’s 25 biggest cities.
