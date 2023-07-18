Zellers to make a comeback in Barrie: Here's where and when

Zellers is making a comeback in Barrie.

The Canadian department store will open a pop-up inside Hudson's Bay in the Georgian Mall this summer.

The store will have between 1,000 and 2,800 square feet of space, with no construction required.

A release issued Tuesday notes the pop-up serves as "strategic market tests to determine future Zellers store locations."

"Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets, gather valuable customer insights, and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations," stated Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, president of Hudson's Bay.

Several Zellers pop-ups will open in five provinces across Canada, including eight stores in Ontario.

Hudson's Bay is the parent company of Zellers, which closed all but two stores in 2013. The remaining stores were shuttered in 2020.

Officials say the pop-up Zellers will open on August 11.