Young driver clocked speeding 221km/h along Ontario highway

Provincial police say an officer pulled over a young driver travelling 221 kilometres per hour along Highway 404.

According to Aurora OPP, the 18-year-old driver was speeding along the highway in the southbound lanes and was stopped near Stouffville Road Thursday morning.

The accused, from Newmarket, was arrested and charged with stunt driving.

The charge carries an automatic 30-day licence suspension.

Additionally, the vehicle he was driving was towed roadside to an impound yard where it will remain for seven days at the owner's expense.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges.

The incident comes just one day after provincial police reported 66 people had been killed in speed-related crashes so far this year.

They also reported 185 stunt driving charges had been laid on OPP-patrolled roads last week.