Young driver clocked speeding 124km/h in 40 zone, OPP says

Barrie, Ont. -

A young driver will have to pay for his vehicle to be impounded for two weeks after police say he was clocked speeding three times the legal limit through a community safety zone in Caledon.

Provincial police say the 18-year-old driver was caught on radar travelling 124 km/h in a 40 km/h zone on Bramalea Road north of Mayfield Road.

"Such behaviour is beyond reckless and unacceptable," the OPP posted to social media about the incident.

The OPP says there is an elementary and a high school in the area.

Police charged the Caledon teen with stunt driving - excessive speed.

A stunt driving charge results in an immediate 14-day vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense and a 30-day licence suspension.