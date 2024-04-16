BARRIE
Barrie

    • You could fetch $85K in the Ontario SPCA lottery

    Ontario SPCA Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery runs until April, 25. April 16, 2024 (Source: OSPCA) Ontario SPCA Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery runs until April, 25. April 16, 2024 (Source: OSPCA)
    Share

    'Meows' the time to join the Ontario SPCA Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery.

    With just over one week left until the grand prize draw - currently at $85,000 - time is running out to buy tickets and help animals in need.

    "This is the time of year when we see an influx of puppies and kittens, and your support allows us to give them a safe, comfortable place to grow until they are ready to find a loving home," said Stephanie Miller, vice president of development at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

    As a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on generous supporters to change the lives of vulnerable animals.

    By purchasing a ticket in the Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, donors are giving the gift of shelter and care for animals in need and helping animals in communities across Ontario.

    The grand prize draw takes place on April 25. Tickets can be purchased online. The more tickets sold, the higher the jackpot grows.

