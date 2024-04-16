You could fetch $85K in the Ontario SPCA lottery
'Meows' the time to join the Ontario SPCA Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery.
With just over one week left until the grand prize draw - currently at $85,000 - time is running out to buy tickets and help animals in need.
"This is the time of year when we see an influx of puppies and kittens, and your support allows us to give them a safe, comfortable place to grow until they are ready to find a loving home," said Stephanie Miller, vice president of development at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.
As a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on generous supporters to change the lives of vulnerable animals.
By purchasing a ticket in the Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, donors are giving the gift of shelter and care for animals in need and helping animals in communities across Ontario.
The grand prize draw takes place on April 25. Tickets can be purchased online. The more tickets sold, the higher the jackpot grows.
Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline.
Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
Ontario woman charged almost $7,000 for 20-minute taxi ride abroad
An Ontario woman was shocked to find she’d been charged nearly $7,000 after unknowingly using an unauthorized taxi company while on vacation in January.
Worker seriously injured after fall at Montreal Olympic Stadium
A man is fighting for his life after falling about 30 feet in an air duct at Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Monday, authorities say.
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons is launching flatbread pizzas nationally in a bid to pick up more afternoon and evening customers.
Despite weather glitch, the Paris Olympics flame is lit at the Greek cradle of ancient games
The flame that is to burn at the Paris Olympics was kindled Tuesday at the site of the ancient games in southern Greece.
Step inside Emma Roberts' sumptuous L.A. home
While many celebrity homes look less than lived-in, ranging from spotless minimal to ostentatiously palatial, actor Emma Roberts' Hollywood Hills home is made for curling up with a good book -- or several -- with warm tones, comfortable couches, and antique curiosities in each room (also, a lagoon-style pool in the backyard for summer reads).
NASA confirms mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida home came from space station
NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station.
Hazard ahead: Are cuts at Tesla a warning sign for the EV market in Canada?
Tesla has hit a series of roadblocks, including increased competition and declining sales. The company announced Monday it is slashing 10 per cent of its global workforce.
Some Delhi residents told to shelter in place, keep children home from school
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking some people in Delhi to stay in their homes as officers conduct an investigation.
Driveway paving scammers reported in Waterloo Region
Cambridge resident Samantha Falkiner explains why something felt "off" about the men who approached her and her neighbours on Friday.
Police search home after man injured with explosive
Police are searching a residence just east of downtown Guelph after a man went to hospital with injuries from a homemade explosive device.
Fire hydrant struck in Sarnia, traffic reduced to one lane
All lanes of traffic have reopened after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant in Sarnia on Monday. It happened in the area of Michigan Avenue and Blackwell Road and caused officials to reduce eastbound traffic to one lane.
Students displaced following house fire
A number of students have been displaced after a house fire in east London near Fanshawe College. Crews were called to the scene on Prosperity Court late Monday night.
-
A massive surplus remains from last year’s municipal budget in London, but city staff warned councillors against using it for a tax break this year.
Porch pirate suspect sought in Walkerville area
Windsor police are looking for a woman after a parcel was taken from a home in the 400 block of Chilver Road.
First Canadian tornado of 2024 confirmed in Essex County
The first Canadian tornado of 2024 hit Essex County in March, says a report from the Northern Tornadoes Project.
Windsor ranks high on dopest cities list
A new ranking by food delivery platform Uber Eats puts Windsor among the top cities in the province for ordering cannabis.
Northern Ont. man acquitted of murder on James Bay coast
A northern Ontario family is devastated after a jury found a Moose Factory man not guilty of a 2021 murder.
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario, police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
Sault Downtown Plaza sees big winter turnout
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is expecting a busy summer at the Downtown Plaza. City officials say the plaza is coming off a successful first winter season, which saw large crowds gathering at the outdoor rink.
Soo Greyhounds return home to face Saginaw
The Soo Greyhounds are the talk of the town, as their second-round matchup in the OHL playoffs touches down in the Sault.
Thunder Bay police discuss charges against former chief
Thunder Bay Police Service held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the misconduct investigation that led to criminal charges being laid against the city's former police chief.
Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
OPP investigating after human remains found in Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found in the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland on Monday.
Kingston, Ont.'s Aaliyah Edwards drafted into WNBA
After four years at the University of Connecticut, Edwards was selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA draft Monday night.
Striking food service workers at Toronto's Pearson airport say meals on some flights may be impacted by labour action
Some flights may be departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport with “less or no food” after workers who prepare meals for in-flight service walked off the job on Tuesday, the union representing employees says.
Recycling Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof: international competition collects bids
An international competition is hoping to gather new and interesting ways to recycle Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof, which is set to be dismantled this summer.
Montreal Canadiens recall Logan Mailloux from AHL
The Montreal Canadiens have recalled defenceman Logan Mailloux from the AHL's Laval Rocket.
3 people arrested in Quebec City for assault, threats, forcible confinement
Quebec City police say three people were arrested in connection with an alleged assault in the Beauport borough.
Battery fires a concern for Maritime departments as numbers grow
Batteries power many things in our lives, from phones to laptops to even cars, but there’s a danger lurking in our battery dependency.
Youth hospitalized after stabbing: Halifax police
Police are looking for a youth who allegedly stabbed another youth in Halifax on Monday morning.
Rural Manitoba council may be dissolved after mass exodus of elected officials: province
A mass exodus of elected officials from a rural Manitoba municipality has put the community in limbo and may force the province to dissolve what's left of the crumbling council.
Overland flood warning issued for parts of Manitoba
An approaching low-pressure system that could bring 50 millimetres of mixed precipitation has triggered a flood warning for parts of Manitoba.
Lights, camera, action! Extras casting underway for Ke Huy Quan movie in Winnipeg
If you’ve ever felt the allure of Hollywood and wanted to be in a big-budget movie your time to shine is now.
Academics, rural municipalities raise concerns about Alberta's Bill 18
Alberta legislation pitched to protect provincial priorities could slow down grant funding and allow federal money to be spent elsewhere, say officials representing rural municipalities and faculty members at post-secondary institutions.
Tickets issued after large, unleashed dog spotted in front of home where boy was killed by dogs
Two tickets were issued after an unleashed dog was seen in front of a home where a boy died in a dog attack earlier this month.
Oilers bite Sharks 9-2, McDavid earns 100th assist
Connor McDavid achieved a rare feat as his team was administering a rare beating.
Sask. NDP, advocates call for full reopening of Moose Jaw hyperbaric chamber
Moose Jaw's hyperbaric chamber has now partially resumed services after being discontinued in 2021 due pandemic related staffing shortages. However, only one patient is currently being treated leading to criticism over a perceived lack of service.
'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
Regina's Jon Ryan to retire a Seahawk
Regina's Jon Ryan is set to sign a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks tomorrow officially bringing to an end his pro-football career.
Saskatoon Muslim community mourns teen killed in high-speed crash
Friends are raising money for the grieving family of a 16-year-old Saskatoon boy who was killed in a high-speed crash that injured two other teens on Sunday morning.
Sask. struggling to recruit and retain specialists, doctor says
Dr. Ana-Maria Bosonea is the only allergist in Saskatoon seeing children under 12, and now she’s moving to Alberta.
Saskatoon residents can expect some odour from city landfill as gas well project expands
The city says there may be some odour emanating from the landfill in the coming weeks as crews dig new gas wells and piping to collect more methane from decomposing waste.
B.C. woman facing steep medical bills, uncertain future after Thailand crash
The family of a Victoria, B.C., woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Thailand is pleading for help as medical bills pile up.
As B.C. marks grim anniversary, advocates call for more urgent action
Last summer, Jessica Michalofsky ran from Nelson to Victoria, raising awareness about the toxic drug crisis that claimed her son Aubrey’s life. Nearly a year later, she's disappointed by the lack of movement on the crisis, as more families lose loved ones.
Diverging views emerge on Vancouver home construction outlook
A Vancouver real estate services firm is pushing back against the widely held view that not enough homes are being built in Metro Vancouver.
B.C. fraudster who lured investors with promise to help homeless fined by securities regulator
A Vancouver woman whose company duped investors by promising big returns on real-estate deals that would house the homeless has been ordered to pay nearly $626,000 after the British Columbia Securities Commission deemed the operation a Ponzi scheme.
Arctic and offshore patrol vessel HMCS Max Bernays arrives in CFB Esquimalt
The HMCS Max Bernays made its way into its new home at CFB Esquimalt on Monday after a long journey from Halifax.