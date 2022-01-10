York Regional Police opens new headquarters in Newmarket
York Regional Police District One headquarters in Newmarket, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 (YRP/Supplied)
York Regional Police District One has a new home in Newmarket.
The new District One headquarters, located at 429 Harry Walker Parkway South, opened on Monday.
While there won't be a public tour of the new facility, the station will be open for anyone requiring assistance every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For over fifty years, the old headquarters was located at 240 Prospect Street and will be repurposed for administrative units.
The new 49,000 square-foot facility will serve a growing population of about 200,000 people in Newmarket, Aurora, East Gwillimbury, King Township and a small portion of Vaughan.