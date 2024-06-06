Woman allegedly violently assaulted, robbed in Orillia parking lot

BARRIE
    Simcoe County paramedic. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Simcoe County paramedic. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    Officers in Orillia quickly arrested two people following an allegedly violent robbery and a break-in.

    Police say a female suspect approached a woman in a Murphy Road parking lot Tuesday night and demanded her belongings, and when the woman refused, the suspect assaulted her.

    The woman was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    A short time later, officers were called to investigate a break-in at an address on Mississaga Street East and found a man fitting that suspect description.

    While searching him, police allege they located several items stolen from the woman who had been robbed and assaulted earlier that night.

    Police say through the investigation, they were able to identify the female suspect accused in the assault and arrested her in a parking lot near Coldwater Road.

    The 30-year-old woman from Orillia is charged with several offences, including robbery with violence, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of methamphetamine.

    The 37-year-old man from South River is charged with robbery with violence and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    Both were held in police custody to await a bail hearing.

