Woman allegedly violently assaulted, robbed in Orillia parking lot
Officers in Orillia quickly arrested two people following an allegedly violent robbery and a break-in.
Police say a female suspect approached a woman in a Murphy Road parking lot Tuesday night and demanded her belongings, and when the woman refused, the suspect assaulted her.
The woman was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A short time later, officers were called to investigate a break-in at an address on Mississaga Street East and found a man fitting that suspect description.
While searching him, police allege they located several items stolen from the woman who had been robbed and assaulted earlier that night.
Police say through the investigation, they were able to identify the female suspect accused in the assault and arrested her in a parking lot near Coldwater Road.
The 30-year-old woman from Orillia is charged with several offences, including robbery with violence, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of methamphetamine.
The 37-year-old man from South River is charged with robbery with violence and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Both were held in police custody to await a bail hearing.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Liberal government tables bill that seeks to streamline, secure health data
The federal Liberals are moving to streamline and secure health data across jurisdictions with a new bill that imposes new rules on technology vendors.
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy on Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
opinion This year's society wedding: the Duke of Westminster's 'Bridgerton' moment
In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about the upcoming nuptials between Hugh Grosvenor -- the Duke of Westminster and one of Britain's most eligible bachelors -- and Olivia Henson.
Trump ally Steve Bannon ordered to report to prison for defying Jan. 6 probe
Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to Donald Trump, must report to prison by July 1 to serve a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress, a federal judge said on Thursday.
Drake takes down Kendrick Lamar diss tracks on Instagram
Drake is pulling back on his beef with Kendrick Lamar. After weeks of relative silence in one of rap's most captivating diss battles, Toronto's biggest rap star quietly removed three tracks from his social media that had stoked the flames of conflict.
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
$430K worth of illegal cannabis seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
Two people are facing multiple charges after Manitoba RCMP discovered an illegal cannabis store operating in Flin Flon.
Pediatricians say all adolescents should be screened for eating disorders
The Canadian Paediatric Society is urging primary-care providers to screen all adolescent patients for eating disorders during routine checkups and other medical visits.
Kitchener
-
Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Residents injured in Kitchener home invasion, suspects at large: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are looking for three men they say broke into a home, injured three people, and stolen a vehicle.
London
-
Premier cutting ribbon on addiction and mental health centre in Owen Sound
Doug Ford is expected to cut the ribbon on a new Addictions and Mental Health Centre in Owen Sound on Friday. The Brightshores Wellness and Recovery Centre has been constructed out of the former Bayview Public School in Owen Sound.
-
-
Remembering 'Our London Family' on third anniversary
June 6 marks three years since four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while out for a walk — deliberately struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
Windsor
-
Police deter, disrupt and disperse several illegal car rallies over past few weeks
Windsor police say they are stepping up efforts to crackdown on motorists who are using parking lots and other public spaces for unlawful activities, such as racing.
-
LaSalle police seek driver so they can thank him for his help
LaSalle police officers are thanking a driver who helped block traffic so they could safely apprehend a person on a busy roadway.
-
Meeting planned about changes in the way city calculates stormwater costs
The City of Windsor is hosting a public information centre about the changes coming to the way the city calculates stormwater costs.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay shooting sparked by drunken parking lot fight, police say
A shooting in a school parking lot in North Bay early Wednesday morning was the result of an argument among a group of people getting drunk, police say.
-
-
Inquest to be held into the death of a Sudbury man who died after interaction with police
An inquest has been scheduled into the death of Steven Thornton, 63, who died in 2018 after an interaction with police in Sudbury and Barrie.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault insectarium and heritage centre join forces with new 1-year deal
Officials with the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre and Entomica Insectarium say a new partnership will help stabilize the Sault insectarium's financial uncertainty.
-
Sudbury Spartans, Sault Steelers join new football league
Two northern Ontario football teams are joining the Ontario Power 5 Football League, a new league debuting this year.
-
Excitement as Sault plans major waterfront makeover
Planning is underway for a makeover to Sault Ste. Marie’s waterfront, with the latest update given at this week’s city council meeting.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman says new cellphone picked up by stranger at outlet: 'It's upsetting'
An Ottawa woman is raising concerns about the security of mail packages, after she says a package with her cellphone upgrade was picked up by someone else at a Canada Post outlet.
-
Eastbound Hwy. 417 near Vankleek Road reduced to one lane due to 'buckling' on the road
Ontario Provincial Police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 have been reduced to one lane near Vankleek Hill, Ont. due to "buckling" on the Aberdeen Road overpass.
-
Kanata store suspect sought by police after allegedly stealing cash box
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for hep identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a box of cash from a business in Kanata last month.
Toronto
-
'Impasse': Toronto transit union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
-
Police release video of Richmond Hill vehicle arson; seek witnesses, info
Police have released new video footage, which shows a suspect pouring an accelerant on a vehicle in Richmond Hill before setting it on fire.
-
Montreal
-
Push to preserve Canada's largest military cemetery in Montreal amid financial troubles
On the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landing, there is a push to preserve the largest military cemetery in Canada.
-
Quebec adopts law to fine people who intimidate, harass politicians
Quebec's legislature has adopted a law that includes fines up to $1,500 for anyone who intimidates or harasses a politician.
-
'Completely unacceptable': Quebec refuses to expand exemptions for Indigenous students at English CEGEPs
The François Legault government has no plans to offer Indigenous students any further relief from the requirements of the new Charter of the French Language.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia bans cellphones for students in public schools
Nova Scotia is banning cellphone use during class time to keep students focused on learning and support teachers.
-
Wet weather for Maritimes this weekend; May finished warm, dry, with high lightning activity
Periods of wet weather is expected in the Maritimes this weekend however, the nature of that weather will differ from province-to-province.
-
Maritimers could see different kinds of meat, strawberries on shelves this summer
Many Maritimers are getting their barbecues ready for the summer season, but they could be using different kinds of food for their weekend parties and cabin getaways this year.
Winnipeg
-
'A high price for our freedom': One Manitoban's special connection to D-Day
Amongst the roughly 13,000 Canadian soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, was a Manitoban who never forgot what he saw that day.
-
New monument to honour 17 lives taken in crash near Carberry
June 15 will mark one year since a fatal crash near Carberry, Man., that claimed the lives of 17 people.
-
$430K worth of illegal cannabis seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
Two people are facing multiple charges after Manitoba RCMP discovered an illegal cannabis store operating in Flin Flon.
Calgary
-
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
Trial to begin for men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade
A jury is to start hearing evidence today in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the border protest at Coutts, Alta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Seasonal stretch of weather in store for Calgary
A very stable weather pattern will continue in southern Alberta for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.
Edmonton
-
'Loves the game': McDavid, Oilers ready for Stanley Cup final after long journey
Superstar Connor McDavid is leading Stanley Cup Playoffs in points and is playing in his first final.
-
Corey Perry gets another chance at 2nd Stanley Cup 17 years after winning his 1st
Corey Perry won his first Stanley Cup championship in his second NHL season with the Anaheim Ducks. Seventeen years later, he is still looking for ring No. 2. It is not for lack of trying.
-
'30-year-old in an 80-year-old's body': Edmonton nurse recalls 36-month case of long COVID
Stephanie Kendrick is one of hundreds of thousands of Canadians to contract long COVID, a disease that remains difficult to diagnose and tricky to treat.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP says staffing shortages are an obstacle to addressing lessons of 2022 mass stabbing inquests
The Saskatchewan RCMP is taking stock of lessons learned from the Sept. 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation rejects proposed binding arbitration, declares impasse
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
-
Wind gusts in Sask. approached 100 km/h Wednesday: ECCC
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says the strongest wind gust in southern Saskatchewan Wednesday was in Estevan, measured at 96 kilometres per hour (km/h
Saskatoon
-
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation rejects proposed binding arbitration, declares impasse
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
-
'Everybody's cheering': Why this small Sask. town is throwing its support behind the Edmonton Oilers
A small southern Saskatchewan town has adopted the Edmonton Oilers as its official NHL team during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Imperial is the hometown of Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and a few hundred Edmonton super fans.
Vancouver
-
Victim of Vancouver stabbing was 'positive' and 'full of life,' says co-worker
Friends and coworkers have identified 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi as the man stabbed to death Wednesday in Vancouver.
-
Stolen baby formula, designer clothes seized by Vancouver police in months-long crackdown
Vancouver police say officers have arrested five people and seized more than $650,000 in cash, drugs and property during a months-long crackdown targeting organized criminals who buy and sell stolen merchandise in the city's Downtown Eastside.
-
Newly minted BC Conservative Elenore Sturko stands behind comments that triggered backlash
Last October, after Premier David Eby chided BC Conservative Leader John Rustad for his criticism of B.C. schools' sexual orientation gender identity tools, also known as SOGI, a prolonged standing ovation was led in part by opposition MLA Elenore Sturko.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Motorcyclist killed in Abbotsford crash, local police say
A motorcyclist was killed and two other people were taken to hospital with injuries after a crash in Abbotsford Wednesday night, local police say.