Woman, 60, dies after stepping off curb and being struck by construction vehicle in Barrie

Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.

According to police, the vehicle was dropping off a bin at a condo construction site on Mary Street near the bus terminal when the incident occurred.

The pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman, stepped off a curb and was struck by the vehicle as it left the construction site. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is a real tragic situation that we're dealing with right now," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services, from the scene on Tuesday.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police closed Mary Street for several hours between Dunlop and Simcoe Streets for the investigation. It has since reopened.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified.