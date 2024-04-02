Witnesses sought to fatal motorcycle collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a deadly collision involving a motorcycle on Monday in King Township.

York Regional Police say the crash between a motorcycle and an SUV happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and 17th Sideroad.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

The SUV driver was hospitalized to be treated for minor injuries.

Police ask anyone with dash cam footage of the area around the time of the crash to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.