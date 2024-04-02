BARRIE
Barrie

    • Witnesses sought to fatal motorcycle collision

    Police investigate a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle in King on April 1. Police investigate a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle in King on April 1.
    Police are appealing for witnesses to a deadly collision involving a motorcycle on Monday in King Township.

    York Regional Police say the crash between a motorcycle and an SUV happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and 17th Sideroad.

    The 20-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

    The SUV driver was hospitalized to be treated for minor injuries.

    Police ask anyone with dash cam footage of the area around the time of the crash to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

    • 'Total loss' house fire in Lucan

      About 40-50 personnel responded to the fire that started in the basement at 5618 Clandeboye Drive in Lucan while the resident had gone out for coffee.

    • Salt mine security guards on strike

      In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.

