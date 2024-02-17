Winterama festival returns to Penetanguishene

Peneteguishines annual Winterama festival returns this weekend with dozens of events and activities planned for families to enjoy.

The winter-themed event will mark its 76th year over a three-day period, allowing visitors to participate in winter activities scheduled throughout the day.

The festival kicked off on Friday at Rotary Champlain Wendat Park, with other events happening throughout the community.

February 16: Kick-off and warm-up at the Curling Club, 6:00 – 11:00 PM

February 16 – 18: Delta Bingo's Winterama Draws!

February 16: Penetang Kings home game 8:00 PM Penetang Kings (hockeytech.com)

February 16 – 18: Flynn’s Winterama Weekend: Karaoke, food, live music & dancing

February 16 – 19: Penetanguishene Legion Winterama Weekend

February 17: A Passion for Fashion in-store Winterama pop-ups and discounts

February 17: Georgian Queen Winterama Drinks and Chili

February 17: Winterama Bonspeil hosted Penetanguishene Rec Hockey League

February 17: Pulse in-store promotion

February 17: Huronia Airport February Ski Fly-in

February 17 – 18: Knight Haven Bowling Winterama Special

February 17: La Cle Tradition Cuisine & Concert

February 16-18: World Famous Dock Lunch Winterama Weekend

February 17: Pier 21

This year, the town will sell buttons at the event for $5.00, with money earned going towards supporting all future town planned events.