    Winterama festival returns to Penetanguishene

    Peneteguishines annual Winterama festival returns this weekend with dozens of events and activities planned for families to enjoy.

    The winter-themed event will mark its 76th year over a three-day period, allowing visitors to participate in winter activities scheduled throughout the day.

    The festival kicked off on Friday at Rotary Champlain Wendat Park, with other events happening throughout the community.

    • February 16: Kick-off and warm-up at the Curling Club, 6:00 – 11:00 PM
    • February 16 – 18: Delta Bingo's Winterama Draws!
    • February 16: Penetang Kings home game 8:00 PM Penetang Kings (hockeytech.com)
    • February 16 – 18: Flynn’s Winterama Weekend: Karaoke, food, live music & dancing
    • February 16 – 19: Penetanguishene Legion Winterama Weekend
    • February 17: A Passion for Fashion in-store Winterama pop-ups and discounts
    • February 17: Georgian Queen Winterama Drinks and Chili
    • February 17: Winterama Bonspeil hosted Penetanguishene Rec Hockey League
    • February 17: Pulse in-store promotion
    • February 17: Huronia Airport February Ski Fly-in
    • February 17 – 18: Knight Haven Bowling Winterama Special
    • February 17: La Cle Tradition Cuisine & Concert
    • February 16-18: World Famous Dock Lunch Winterama Weekend
    • February 17: Pier 21

    This year, the town will sell buttons at the event for $5.00, with money earned going towards supporting all future town planned events. 

