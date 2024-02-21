Winning $70M lottery ticket purchased in this central Ontario community

Check your lottery tickets.

The winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw jackpot worth $70 million was sold somewhere in Kawartha Lakes.

The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.

The store terminal will freeze when the ticket is scanned, automatically contacting the support centre, which then contacts the store to speak with the winner.

Lottery winners have one year from the draw date to collect their prize, and are required by law to reveal their names publicly.

In addition to the jackpot, plenty of other prizes were won across Ontario, including a Maxmillion ticket worth $1 million sold on OLG.ca. Two Encore tickets worth $100,000 each were also sold in Toronto and Ottawa.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at $18 million. Players can purchase tickets for the draw at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. Friday.