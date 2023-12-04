Winner announced: Orangeville reveals the name of its newest snowplow

Orangeville has finally revealed the winner of its snowplow naming contest.

During the fall, residents were first invited to submit nominations to name the town’s newest snowplow to join its fleet, a 2023 International Workstar.

The nominations were narrowed down to 10 finalists and the community voted for their favourites.

More than 200 submissions were originally received. The 10 finalists included: Darth Blader, Snow Diggity, Snow Way Out, Betty White-Out, S’no More, Ctrl+Salt+Del, Snowbe Gone Kenobi, Catch My Drift, Blizzard Wizard and Fast and Flurious.

Although the race was close at times, Snowbe Gone Kenobi remained in the lead throughout the voting period.

Ryan Ondusko, manager of Public Works, made the announcement at Mayor Lisa Post’s public Town Hall meeting on November 29.

The new 2023 International Workstar plow, the first of its kind in Orangeville, will be known going forward as Snowbe Gone Kenobi, he said.

“Our current fleet is assigned based on numbers – this will be the first plow we can call by a name,” said Ondusko.

The town decided to host a naming contest for this particular plow because it stands out with its upgraded design on the cutting edges of the plow and wing, allowing it to plow more easily and efficiently over uneven asphalt.