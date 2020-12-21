BARRIE, ONT. -- Some local business owners are taking Monday's lockdown announcement in stride, prepared to do their best, while others worry what it will mean for them.

Premier Doug Ford announced a province-wide lockdown starting on Sat., Dec. 26, allowing only essential businesses to remain open.

Andrea Chiodo, with Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery in Barrie, said the staff are staying positive, having been through this before.

"We learned back in March how to do this, and we know how to repurpose our staff," Chiodo said. "We know how to create some jobs, and we are just going to do our very best. So, hopefully, we are going to be able to muscle through it the way we did a few months ago."

Retail stores, restaurants and bars will close for the lockdown duration, except for curbside pickup, takeout and delivery.

Sunny Jung, the owner of Everleigh Garden, said she's worried curbside pickup will dramatically set her back because her shop is relatively new.

"It would be a different story if we were well established. After paying the bills, we are barely making it," she added.

Some businesses could receive support in the form of a provincial grant, which Ontario said would provide a minimum of $10,000 and up to $20,000 to eligible small business owners.

Small businesses required to close or restrict services can apply for the one-time grant called the Ontario Small Business Support Grant.

Essential businesses that are permitted to remain open during the 28-day lockdown are not eligible.

Businesses that are impacted by the province-wide shutdown will also be eligible for the property tax and energy cost rebates.