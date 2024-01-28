Wasaga Beach residents get first look at new twin-pad arena and library

It was a special weekend for the community of Wasaga Beach. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, the Town hosted an open house for its brand-new $60-million recreation complex this weekend, allowing residents to experience the facility for the first time.

"We had outgrown our library almost the year it was built," said Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith. "It's been many, many years, and so it was well due. It's well-needed. It's well deserved. We can see the people enjoying it already."

The 117,000-square-foot arena and the library were opened to the public on the same weekend the old arena was closed.

The facility includes two ice rinks, 12 multi-functional dressing rooms, a state-of-the-art library and even a mini hockey rink, all completed to fill what's been a lingering need for Wasaga Beach.

"A doubling in services just allows our town that much more space," said Chris Roos, Wasaga Beach Director of Recreation and Facilities. "I'm sure that you're (residents) all going to have a lucky moment to enjoy this facility for years to come."

The ice rinks are a huge upgrade for the local hockey, sledge hockey and figure skating communities.

Mateo Saucedo-Willems is a long-time hockey player in the Town and was at the arena on Sunday.

"I've been a proud hockey member here, so it really means a lot to have this new rink opened up," he said.

Wasaga Beach staff say they plan to spend Monday booking slots for the rinks and to use the next two weeks to get a feel for how the facility operates. A full schedule of events will kick off at the new twin-pad arena in February, starting with an NHL Alumni game on February 10.