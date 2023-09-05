Wasaga Beach reopens roads, deactivates checkpoints after illegal car rally crackdown

The Town of Wasaga Beach has reopened the roads that had been closed for the long weekend, and vehicle checkpoints put in place ahead of an illegal car rally are now deactivated.

The Town and police ramped up enforcement late last week to deter residents and visitors from partaking in the H20i rally over Labour Day weekend.

Officers were on the hunt for illegally modified vehicles and poor driving behaviours following previous unsanctioned events that resulted in property damages, including vandalism to police cruisers.

Police handed out over 365 charges, including speeding, licence plate violations, vehicle tire violations and driver's licence offences.

On Tuesday, the Town notified residents that closed roads at Shore Lane and Cedar Grove Parkway, Bay Sands Drive and Lyons Court, Ramblewood Drive and Lyons Court, Middleton Drive and Morgan Road, and Ryther Road and Marvin Gardens Boulevard had reopened for the morning commute, school buses and those seeking to head to the beach.