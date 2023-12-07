Wasaga Beach man busted for drug trafficking
A trafficking investigation that began in November ended Tuesday with one man arrested and various drugs taken off the streets of Wasaga Beach.
Multi-disciplined police forces led by the Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach.
A 34-year-old Wasaga Beach man has been charged with a handful of trafficking charges.
As a result of the investigation, a quantity of cocaine, psilocybin, hydromorphone pills and cash were seized.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood in January 2024.
