Wasaga Beach man busted for drug trafficking

    A trafficking investigation that began in November ended Tuesday with one man arrested and various drugs taken off the streets of Wasaga Beach.

    Multi-disciplined police forces led by the Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach.

    A 34-year-old Wasaga Beach man has been charged with a handful of trafficking charges.

    As a result of the investigation, a quantity of cocaine, psilocybin, hydromorphone pills and cash were seized.

    The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood in January 2024.

