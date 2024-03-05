Wasaga Beach cottage destroyed by fire

Firefighters battled a destructive fire at a cottage in Wasaga Beach Tuesday morning.

The Town's fire chief said the call came in shortly after 9 a.m. and crews arrived to find the structure on 49th Street South engulfed in flames.

Aaron Haight was in the area at the time and rushed to the scene to find what he described as a fiery inferno.

"The house was absolutely engulfed. The first engine got there and was setting up. As I moved in, I could see that they better get it quickly. It was catching up really, really fast," he said.

Wasaga Beach Deputy Fire Chief Dan Bell said the blaze caused "extremely heavy damage."

The house is a complete loss, with an estimated $700,000 in damage.

Bell said the structure wasn't occupied at the time of the fire. "The building was uninhabitable. The owners haven't been here for a couple of weeks, and there was nobody inside."

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical and is not considered suspicious.