BARRIE
Barrie

    • Wasaga Beach cottage destroyed by fire

    Emergency crews attend a house fire on 49th Street in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Tues., March 5, 2024. (Courtesy: Craig Williams/Town of Wasaga Beach fire chief) Emergency crews attend a house fire on 49th Street in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Tues., March 5, 2024. (Courtesy: Craig Williams/Town of Wasaga Beach fire chief)
    Share

    Firefighters battled a destructive fire at a cottage in Wasaga Beach Tuesday morning.

    The Town's fire chief said the call came in shortly after 9 a.m. and crews arrived to find the structure on 49th Street South engulfed in flames.

    Aaron Haight was in the area at the time and rushed to the scene to find what he described as a fiery inferno.

    "The house was absolutely engulfed. The first engine got there and was setting up. As I moved in, I could see that they better get it quickly. It was catching up really, really fast," he said.

    Wasaga Beach Deputy Fire Chief Dan Bell said the blaze caused "extremely heavy damage."

    The house is a complete loss, with an estimated $700,000 in damage.

    Bell said the structure wasn't occupied at the time of the fire. "The building was uninhabitable. The owners haven't been here for a couple of weeks, and there was nobody inside."

    The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical and is not considered suspicious.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News