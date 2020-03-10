BARRIE -- With temperatures reaching as high as 10 C the past few days, it's feeling more and more like spring is just around the corner. This means it's that time of year to blow the dust off your motorcycle or favourite off-road vehicle and go for a breezy ride. With this, the Nottawasaga OPP are reminding drivers of some basic safety rules.

For motorcyclists

Inspect your vehicle thoroughly before riding

Drive slow at first, to regain skills

Be seen at intersections, since over one-third of motorcycle collisions are intersection-related

Watch for dirt and debris on the road

Keep your speed appropriate for weather conditions

For off-road vehicles, like ATVs