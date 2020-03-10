Warm weather calls for a motorcycle ride: Here’s what to keep in mind
CTV Barrie Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 1:26PM EDT
BARRIE -- With temperatures reaching as high as 10 C the past few days, it's feeling more and more like spring is just around the corner. This means it's that time of year to blow the dust off your motorcycle or favourite off-road vehicle and go for a breezy ride. With this, the Nottawasaga OPP are reminding drivers of some basic safety rules.
For motorcyclists
- Inspect your vehicle thoroughly before riding
- Drive slow at first, to regain skills
- Be seen at intersections, since over one-third of motorcycle collisions are intersection-related
- Watch for dirt and debris on the road
- Keep your speed appropriate for weather conditions
For off-road vehicles, like ATVs
- Review the machine's manual
- Ride in designated areas only
- Be cautious when turning, crossing and going up or going down hills
- Drive sober -- impaired driving laws apply to off-road vehicles
- Ride with others and let someone know where you are going and when you will come back